EDITORIAL: Fix highways without a tax...

EDITORIAL: Fix highways without a tax increase

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Gazette

Gov. John Hickenlooper and state legislators have made one thing clear. They won't fix highways and bridges unless voters capitulate on a tax hike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Inquisitor 27,565
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Inquisitor 46,129
Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11) 4 hr 303bjj 2
Spoil your little pigs some more God! 5 hr doG mnaDed lHoy r... 1
Democrat Party Died Last Night 18 hr Strauss 14
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 19 hr Assquatch 114
Looking for blues. Out of towner Fri Not from here 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Denver County was issued at March 19 at 11:06AM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,669,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC