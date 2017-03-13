EDITORIAL: Fix highways without a tax increase
Gov. John Hickenlooper and state legislators have made one thing clear. They won't fix highways and bridges unless voters capitulate on a tax hike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|27,565
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|46,129
|Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|303bjj
|2
|Spoil your little pigs some more God!
|5 hr
|doG mnaDed lHoy r...
|1
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|18 hr
|Strauss
|14
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|19 hr
|Assquatch
|114
|Looking for blues. Out of towner
|Fri
|Not from here
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC