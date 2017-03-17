Eagleton Elementary School on lockout as Denver police bomb squad investigates vehicle
Eagleton Elementary School in west Denver has been placed on lockout Friday morning as the bomb squad investigates a vehicle. Denver Public Schools spokesman Will Jones said the district was working on sending a robotic call to parents letting them know about the situation.
