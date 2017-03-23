Driverless cars arriving in Colorado faster than you think | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
A car that switches lanes without the driver having to touch the wheel, steers to keep itself in the lane and can move out of the way of an approaching vehicle - a self-driving car, no less - might sound like science fiction, but it's already on the roads in Colorado. Dr. Jeffrey Sankoff's Tesla Model S 85 D is equipped with self-driving features, which he uses on his daily commute from Washington Park to Denver Health Medical Center.
