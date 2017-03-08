Downtown Denver Trees Will Turn Blue This April
Beginning April 18 in a 16-block area of Downtown Denver, international sculpture and conceptual artist Konstantin Dimopoulos will paint 150 trees bright blue. Why blue? Because blue trees do not exist in nature and Dimopoulos aims to bring awareness to global deforestation and the relationship people have to trees in their everyday environments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 303 Magazine.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 min
|tbird19482
|27,339
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|51 min
|-Prince-
|26,278
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|56 min
|Respect71
|45,592
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|4 hr
|HeKtik
|24
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|7 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|17 hr
|Pauly
|18
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Wed
|Batvette
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC