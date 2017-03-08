Downtown Denver Trees Will Turn Blue ...

Downtown Denver Trees Will Turn Blue This April

8 hrs ago Read more: 303 Magazine

Beginning April 18 in a 16-block area of Downtown Denver, international sculpture and conceptual artist Konstantin Dimopoulos will paint 150 trees bright blue. Why blue? Because blue trees do not exist in nature and Dimopoulos aims to bring awareness to global deforestation and the relationship people have to trees in their everyday environments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 303 Magazine.

