Double shooting in Denver near George Washington High School
The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and South Jersey Street, according to the Denver Police Department. Kieran Nicholson covers breaking news for The Denver Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|henu
|27,484
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|45,937
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|8 hr
|ReeDonna Landon
|14
|Crack in Denver
|Wed
|Crackattack
|1
|Single lady looking to mingle
|Wed
|Shaw
|1
|best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Lupe
|144
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Tue
|Lupe
|8
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC