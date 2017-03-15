Double shooting in Denver near George...

Double shooting in Denver near George Washington High School

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and South Jersey Street, according to the Denver Police Department. Kieran Nicholson covers breaking news for The Denver Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr henu 27,484
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 45,937
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) 8 hr ReeDonna Landon 14
Crack in Denver Wed Crackattack 1
Single lady looking to mingle Wed Shaw 1
best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08) Tue Lupe 144
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Tue Lupe 8
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Denver County was issued at March 15 at 9:29PM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,584,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC