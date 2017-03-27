Do you remember these 6 dead malls?

Winter Storm Warning issued March 28 at 9:37PM MDT expiring March 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas Winter Storm Warning issued March 28 at 2:47PM MDT expiring March 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas Winter Storm Watch issued March 27 at 10:53PM MDT expiring March 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller Winter Storm Watch issued March 27 at 10:53PM MDT expiring March 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller Winter Storm Watch issued March 27 at 10:53PM MDT expiring March 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Huerfano, Las Animas Winter Storm Watch issued March 27 at 3:06PM MDT expiring March 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, ... (more)

