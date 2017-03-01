Denver's Vision Zero Dashboard Seriously Undercounts Traffic Deaths
The Vision Zero dashboard, a data tool launched when Mayor Michael Hancock committed to ending traffic deaths and serious injuries more than a year ago, aims to "help the city and partners focus on eliminating traffic-related deaths," according to the mayor's office . But the dashboard does not accurately reflect the death toll on city streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|32 min
|Respect71
|45,222
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|36 min
|tbird19482
|27,228
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,267
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|sharon
|711
|Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY
|Tue
|lebnaprincess
|1
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|Mon
|Marie
|4
|how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14)
|Feb 27
|Trump forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC