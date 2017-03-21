Denver's Housing Shortage Is Getting ...

Denver's Housing Shortage Is Getting Worse Thanks to City Council's Parking Obsession

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

There's a reason the Obama administration recommended eliminating parking minimums. They drive up housing costs and dilute walkability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 hr cpeter1313 46,203
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 6 hr tbird19482 27,648
Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11) Mon scotty steiner 3
Looking for blues. Out of towner Sun As I see it 2
Spoil your little pigs some more God! Mar 19 doG mnaDed lHoy r... 1
Democrat Party Died Last Night Mar 18 Strauss 14
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) Mar 18 Assquatch 114
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Denver County was issued at March 22 at 4:23PM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,484 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC