Denver shifting toward natural playgrounds

Those old playgrounds in Denver parks might look a bit different in the coming years when it's time for them to be replaced as the Parks and Recreation department is focusing on nature play options in its parks. Natural playgrounds, made of recycled trees and boulders, have become a popular option over traditional playgrounds with slides, monkey bars and swings, and Denver Parks and Recreation has three natural playground projects planned.

