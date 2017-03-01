Denver rents continued to rise in Feb...

Denver rents continued to rise in February

By analyzing its rental listings, ApartmentList found rents increased 0.9 percent in February to a median of $1,380 for a 1-bedroom unit and $1,750 for a 2-bedroom. That's an increase of 1.3 percent compared to Feb. 2016.

