Denver recycled 20 percent of its trash in 2016

Fire Weather Warning issued March 6 at 6:03PM MST expiring March 7 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld High Wind Warning issued March 6 at 7:49PM MST expiring March 7 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Larimer Fire Weather Warning issued March 6 at 11:33AM MST expiring March 7 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma Fire Weather Warning issued March 6 at 7:04PM MST expiring March 7 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo Fire Weather Warning issued March 6 at 5:44AM MST expiring March 6 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld Fire Weather Warning issued ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.