Denver received 3,000 suggestions for...

Denver received 3,000 suggestions for $500M in bond projects for...

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Denver Post

Carla Madison's name will grace the bond-funded Central Denver Recreation Center when it opens in 2017 at Colfax Avenue and Josephine Street. A former chief of staff to Gov. John Hickenlooper will head the executive committee charged with whittling down an expansive list of Denver city projects in contention for this year's planned $500 million-plus bond issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 45,385
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... 2 hr Tayrell 5
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr Trump is a TERRORIST 27,313
last post wins! (Feb '11) 9 hr -Prince- 26,274
Democrat Party Died Last Night 22 hr Kaisertown Jimmy 12
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Sun Johnjrolfbo 23
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 4 Bettyhinks 712
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC