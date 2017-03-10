Denver prosecutors drop charges against man in case of two women...
Denver prosecutors have dismissed charges against a 28-year-old man initially accused of endangering public transportation and second-degree assault in an alleged hate crime attack on an RTD bus driver last month that authorities say was carried out by two women. Eduardo Rodriguez will not face allegations in the case, the Denver District Attorney's Office said, after a further review of evidence, including surveillance video recordings and witness accounts.
