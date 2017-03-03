Denver police say hash oil was being made at "possible meth lab" near University of Denver
Denver police say they found an apparent hash oil production operation at a home near the University of Denver on Thursday afternoon t hat they initially said was being investigated as a possible methamphetamine laboratory . Jordan Stone, 26, was arrested on suspicion of hazardously extracting marijuana concentrate, according to police.
