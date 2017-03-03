Denver police say hash oil was being ...

Denver police say hash oil was being made at "possible meth lab" near University of Denver

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver police say they found an apparent hash oil production operation at a home near the University of Denver on Thursday afternoon t hat they initially said was being investigated as a possible methamphetamine laboratory . Jordan Stone, 26, was arrested on suspicion of hazardously extracting marijuana concentrate, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr River Tam 27,243
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr tbird19482 45,262
last post wins! (Feb '11) 15 hr Princess Hey 26,269
Democrat Party Died Last Night 16 hr tbird19482 11
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 28 sharon 711
Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY Feb 28 lebnaprincess 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Feb 27 Marie 4
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Denver County was issued at March 03 at 3:14PM MST

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,517 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC