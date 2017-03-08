Denver police motorcycle officer on speed patrol near Pepsi Center injured in collision with a car
A radar gun sits next to a Denver Police Department motorcycle that was involved in a crash on Speer Boulevard near the Pepsi Center in Denver on March 10, 2017. Photo by John Leyba, The Denver Post A Denver Police Department motorcycle officer looking for speeders on Speer Boulevard near the Pepsi Center was involved in a crash with a car Friday afternoon.
