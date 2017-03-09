Denver police ID suspect accused of s...

Denver police ID suspect accused of shooting man in the face on East Colfax

8 hrs ago

Denver police have identified the suspect accused of shooting a man in the face Wednesday afternoon on East Colfax Avenue, leaving the victim critically wounded. Quinn Jarrell Simms, 28, is being investigated for first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

