Denver police ID suspect accused of shooting man in the face on East Colfax
Denver police have identified the suspect accused of shooting a man in the face Wednesday afternoon on East Colfax Avenue, leaving the victim critically wounded. Quinn Jarrell Simms, 28, is being investigated for first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
