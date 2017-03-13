Denver looking at improving Speer-Lee...

Denver looking at improving Speer-Leetsdale corridor

A billboard near South Monaco Parkway and Leetsdale Drive illustrates the "Heads up" campaign's point: The silhouette of bicycle is faintly visible in the upper lefthand corner. Travelers using Speer Boulevard and South Leetsdale Drive could one day see more opportunity for bus and bicycle travel as Denver looks for ways to improve movement through the corridor.

