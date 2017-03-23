Denver group works to help cities cope with mass shooting
In the 13 years between the Columbine High School massacre and the Aurora theater attack, mass shootings became so common in the U.S. that they were no longer unthinkable. In 2016, there were 477 shootings in which four or more people were killed or injured, said John Gay, chairman of the Aurora Key Community Response Team, who led the effort to create the National Resiliency Center.
