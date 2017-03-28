Denver crime blotter: Victim struck in face loses wig
Wigging out. On March 20, Denver police responded to an assault at Charlie's Nightclub, 900 E. Colfax Ave. The victim relayed to police that he was struck once in the right side of the face, knocking off his wig.
