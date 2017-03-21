Denver crime blotter: No wheezing the juice
No wheezing the juice. A man was arrested March 11 after causing a disturbance at 7-Eleven, 3810 Federal Blvd. The suspect was in the store and drinking out of the soda fountain without paying.
