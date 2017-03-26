Denver city officials pitched a $104M convention center expansion....
A rooftop expansion of the Colorado Convention Center that downtown boosters portray as vital for its competitiveness still is far from launching - 16 months after voters approved tourist tax extensions to raise $104 million for the project. Denver city officials now acknowledge that the tax money, to be raised from car rentals and hotel stays and used for borrowing, may not be enough to cover the complex project.
