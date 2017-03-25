Denver Central Driver Licence Office ...

Denver Central Driver Licence Office relocation postponed

Yesterday

The opening of a new drivers license office designed to improve convenience and allow for expansion has been postponed until April 3, the Colorado Department of Revenue said Saturday. The delay in unveiling the new Westgate location, at 3265 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood, means that operations will continue at the Denver Central location at 1865 W. Mississippi Ave. in Denver through March 31. The new facility, a little more than 6 miles from the current office, will have more space and access to multiple bus lines near the intersection of U.S. 285 and Wadsworth Boulevard.

