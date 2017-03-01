Denver-area housing inventory hits all-time low

Fire Weather Watch issued March 3 at 5:45PM MST expiring March 5 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Bent, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller Fire Weather Watch issued March 3 at 2:52PM MST expiring March 5 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Baca Fire Weather Warning issued March 3 at 5:45PM MST expiring March 4 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Bent, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller Fire Weather Warning issued March 3 at 2:52PM MST expiring March 4 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Baca Fire Weather Watch issued March 3 at 3:14PM MST expiring March 5 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln Fire Weather Warning issued March 3 at 3:14PM MST expiring March 4 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Clear Creek, Douglas, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.