Dates announced for "Hamilton" at Denver Center, and the rest of the 2017-18 Broadway schedule
The Tony-winning musical "Hamilton" will play Feb. 27-April 1, 2018, at the Buell Theatre as part of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' new Broadway season. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has revealed dates for the hotly anticipated Tony-winning musical "Hamilton," the first national tour of Disney's "Aladdin," the Broadway hit "School of Rock" and the return of Denver favorite "The Book of Mormon" as part of its 2017-18 Broadway season.
