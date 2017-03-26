Colorado's snowpack is healthy, but D...

Colorado's snowpack is healthy, but Denver's temperatures after...

12 hrs ago

Joggers run along Bear Creek Trail in Lair O' the Bear Park after snow fell over night in the foothills, on March 24, 2017 in Idledale. Colorado's mountain snowpack water supply registered healthy Sunday, but exceptionally high temperatures in metro Denver over several months - 9 degrees above normal so far in March - rendered the past winter relatively wimpy.

