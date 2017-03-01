Colorado's Gorsuch willing to limit e...

Colorado's Gorsuch willing to limit environmental groups in land cases

22 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this Monday, April 23, 2007 file photo, Cottonwood Canyon, center, branches off in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument east of Boulder, Utah. In 2011, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch showed his distaste for drawn-out litigation when he sided with a majority of other judges who found The Wilderness Society lacked standing in a lawsuit related to off-road vehicles on federal land, including in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

