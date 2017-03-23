Colorado Takes Aim at the Marijuana B...

Colorado Takes Aim at the Marijuana Black Market

Colorado, the first state to legalize recreational sale of marijuana, continues to provide lawmakers around the country with examples of what they should and should not do as they prepare to regulate medical and adult-use cannabis industry. The latest involves allowing people to grow a large amount of marijuana in their homes, which Rocky Mountain State lawmakers have learned leads to a host of issues.

