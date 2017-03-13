Colorado Repertory Singers, Broomfield High School choir perform today in Denver with orchestra

Magnificent voices will fill St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Denver this afternoon as Colorado Repertory Singers and Broomfield High School's Eagle Ascent advanced choir perform at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in downtown Denver at 1600 Grant St. The program will feature Mozart Vespers and is specifically suited for St. Paul's acoustically reverberant space. This is a unique circumstance for Colorado Repertory Singers to provide young singers with the opportunity to learn an important classical choral masterpiece, as well as the opportunity to sing with an orchestra.

