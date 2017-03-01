Colorado Officials Ready to Fight Tru...

Colorado Officials Ready to Fight Trump Administration Over State's Marijuana Laws

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

After Attorney General Jeff Sessions told an assembly of the country's attorneys general that state marijuana laws are in violation of federal law , Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman came out fighting for this state's rights. Coffman, a Republican, said that while the Trump administration's intentions regarding marijuana are unclear, she plans to uphold the Colorado Constitution - including Amendment 64, which legalized the recreational sale and use of marijuana in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 23 min Respect71 27,268
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 45,292
Avalable Medication P iLLS 6 hr GIna 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Fri Princess Hey 26,269
Democrat Party Died Last Night Fri tbird19482 11
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 28 sharon 711
Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY Feb 28 lebnaprincess 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Denver County was issued at March 04 at 6:01PM MST

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC