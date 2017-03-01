Colorado Officials Ready to Fight Trump Administration Over State's Marijuana Laws
After Attorney General Jeff Sessions told an assembly of the country's attorneys general that state marijuana laws are in violation of federal law , Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman came out fighting for this state's rights. Coffman, a Republican, said that while the Trump administration's intentions regarding marijuana are unclear, she plans to uphold the Colorado Constitution - including Amendment 64, which legalized the recreational sale and use of marijuana in 2012.
