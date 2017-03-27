Colorado Natural Wine Week Brings Organic and Biodynamic Wines to Denver
Beer gets the majority of boozy attention over wine here in Denver, possibly because there's very little wine made in Colorado - and Coloradans love their locally made products. But some local business owners have wine on their minds and are trying to showcase boutique wines from around the world made with natural, old-world methods, something that also appeals to the DIY, independent spirit in our state.
