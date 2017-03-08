City Partners With Meow Wolf on $20,000 Denver DIY Spaces Fund
Denver Arts and Venues and Meow Wolf , the Santa Fe-based arts organization that's considering opening a spot in Denver , just announced a partnership that calls for Arts and Venues to contribute $20,000 to a fund that will be used to help Denver's DIY and alternative spaces...a fund that will be handled by Meow Wolf rather than a local group or the city itself. But then, Meow Wolf has a head start on thinking about such grants.
