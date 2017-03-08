Child sex-trafficking victim settles lawsuit against filmmaker
A child sex-trafficking victim who sued the makers of a documentary in which a Denver police officer identifies her by name has settled her case for undisclosed terms. The woman, identified only with the pseudonym Jane Roe, said the 2013 film "Tricked" caused her to relive the trauma of her mother peddling her to drug dealers in return for narcotics.
