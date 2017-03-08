Child sex-trafficking victim settles ...

Child sex-trafficking victim settles lawsuit against filmmaker

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A child sex-trafficking victim who sued the makers of a documentary in which a Denver police officer identifies her by name has settled her case for undisclosed terms. The woman, identified only with the pseudonym Jane Roe, said the 2013 film "Tricked" caused her to relive the trauma of her mother peddling her to drug dealers in return for narcotics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min datroof 45,524
Nicole DuBois Savage 18 min Jamie Dundee 4
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 23 min Trump is a TERRORIST 27,334
last post wins! (Feb '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 26,277
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) 10 hr Pauly 18
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Wed Batvette 5
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Tue Tayrell 5
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Denver County was issued at March 09 at 3:12AM MST

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC