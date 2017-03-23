Brazilian artist Alexandre Orion returns to refurbish his mural that...
Brazilian muralist Alexandre Orion returns to Denver for a blessing by Hector Ybarra on March 23, 2017 in Denver, Colorado on the Cherry Creek Trail. Orion returned to Denver to repair recent graffiti vandalism on the murals.
