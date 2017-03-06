Bill to allow exonerated defendants to get refunds appears headed to Hickenlooper
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has a laugh during his State of the State address on the House chambers of the Capitol January 12, 2017. A state Senate committee on Monday unanimously passed a bill that would give convicted defendants later exonerated of their crimes a refund of the court costs and fees they had paid.
