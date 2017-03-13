Back Story Opens a New Chapter for History Colorado
"The story of the West is the quintessential story of the American way," said geologist turned brewpub owner turned governor John Hickenlooper in welcoming Back Story: Western American Art in Context to the History Colorado Center last night. And so much wonder, and so much heartache.
