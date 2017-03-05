As tech companies push for more inclusive culture, some see gains in diversity
Employees Sara Niemi, left, and Lizzie Tubridy, middle, enjoy a catered lunch at SendGrid at the company's headquarters at 1801 California St. in Denver, Colorado, Feb. 1, 2017. SendGrid is a transactional email delivery and management company that provides cloud-based services for clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|45,340
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|27,297
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|9 hr
|Johnjrolfbo
|23
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,271
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Avalable Medication P iLLS
|Sat
|GIna
|1
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|Mar 3
|tbird19482
|11
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC