As a Denver judge, Gorsuch curbed conservationists

In this Monday, April 23, 2007 file photo, Cottonwood Canyon, center, branches off in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument east of Boulder, Utah. In 2011, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch showed his distaste for drawn-out litigation when he sided with a majority of other judges who found The Wilderness Society lacked standing in a lawsuit related to off-road vehicles on federal land, including in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

