Arvada's Brewery Scene Is Poised for an Explosive Year

Arvada's first craft brewery, the Arvada Beer Company, closed just over a year ago , becoming one of the only Denver metro area breweries to shut down in the past decade. Since then, however, the beer scene in this northwestern suburb has flourished rather than faltered: There are now four thriving breweries in Arvada - all of which are growing - and a fifth one on the way.

