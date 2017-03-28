Adam's County's Clear Creek Valley Pa...

Adam's County's Clear Creek Valley Park opens after 15 years of work

8 hrs ago

Visitors to the new Clear Creek Valley Park in Federal Heights explore the new play area and surrounding grounds on March 25, 2017 in Arvada. The 81-acre project includes a large community garden, sports fields, exploration and adventure play areas, an imagination playground for younger children, regional trails, and pond fishing.

