A "game changer" for cycling, Denver ...

A "game changer" for cycling, Denver will add a music festival to ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Denver Post

A rendering of Velorama Colorado's festival grounds. The August 11-13 event will be set in Denver's River North neighborhood at the Rockies' Parking Lot B. When RPM Events Group's Colorado Classic bicycle race launches on Aug. 10 this year, it hopes to answer the pressing question on the minds of the area's high-performance bicycle racing fans: What makes it different from the Colorado-based races that failed before it ? Its answer is Velorama Colorado , a three-day festival that will expand Denver's leg of the multi-city Colorado Classic bike race into a full-fledged cultural event in the RiNo neighborhood, featuring hundreds of vendors and a handful of high-tier musical acts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 45,218
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 27,222
last post wins! (Feb '11) 8 hr Princess Hey 26,265
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue sharon 711
Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY Tue lebnaprincess 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Mon Marie 4
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) Mon Trump forever 6
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,589 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC