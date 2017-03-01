A "game changer" for cycling, Denver will add a music festival to ...

A rendering of Velorama Colorado's festival grounds. The August 11-13 event will be set in Denver's River North neighborhood at the Rockies' Parking Lot B. When RPM Events Group's Colorado Classic bicycle race launches on Aug. 10 this year, it hopes to answer the pressing question on the minds of the area's high-performance bicycle racing fans: What makes it different from the Colorado-based races that failed before it ? Its answer is Velorama Colorado , a three-day festival that will expand Denver's leg of the multi-city Colorado Classic bike race into a full-fledged cultural event in the RiNo neighborhood, featuring hundreds of vendors and a handful of high-tier musical acts.

