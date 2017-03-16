7th annual Totally Tennyson - a '70s-'80s-'90s-Themed Street Party

While most attendees just come for the fun; to relive their memories of the 70's or to imbibe amidst 80's-inspired costumes, Totally Tennyson was started as one of the noblest fundraisers in town, disguised as the best annual adult party in Denver. You don't have to be a parent to come party at NW Denver's 7th annual Totally Tennyson, presented by Nostalgic Homes, on Tennyson Street, April 29th from 4-10pm.

