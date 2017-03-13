2 bills advance in Colorado to curb g...

2 bills advance in Colorado to curb growing pot at home

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Daily

The nation's most generous grow-your-own marijuana laws came closer Monday to being curbed in Colorado, where the state House advanced a pair of bills aimed at cracking down on people who grow weed outside the commercial, taxed system. One bill would set a statewide limit of 16 marijuana plants per house, down from a current limit of 99 plants before registering with state health authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 26 min henu 27,437
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 55 min Wondering 45,870
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 1 hr Jane 713
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 12 hr Hoodrich 77
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 16 hr greasy creek 6
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Sun Ahen28 25
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) Sun Ricky F 3,424
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Egypt
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC