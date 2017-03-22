17-year-old boy wanted on Denver first-degree murder charge is arrested
A 17-year-old boy wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man in northeast Denver early Saturday has been taken into custody. John White, a police spokesman, said he didn't have further details in the case to release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|46,218
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|27,659
|Lookin in denver
|6 hr
|Gotthatitch
|2
|Looking for blues. Out of towner
|7 hr
|Jiggy420
|3
|Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11)
|Mar 20
|scotty steiner
|3
|Spoil your little pigs some more God!
|Mar 19
|doG mnaDed lHoy r...
|1
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|Mar 18
|Strauss
|14
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC