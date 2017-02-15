Young adult refugees share their stories of hardship, faith and freedom
AM radio personality Rick Crandall, standing at right, moderates "Stories from Wartime" at Regis University every Tuesday night through April 24 on Regis' Main Campus, 3333 Regis Blvd., Denver. Find out more about the program online at www.regis.edu/warexperience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|29 min
|Respect71
|44,858
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|Uram Shonna
|706
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Respect71
|26,954
|The roll out of A.I.
|Wed
|Not so fast
|4
|Christians
|Wed
|First amendment
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Feb 14
|Jamie Dudee
|3
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Feb 12
|Lavey
|120
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC