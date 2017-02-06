Woman Charged In Deadly Hit & Run Crash
Arrest Made In Rancher's Murder: 'They Just Wouldn't Let It Go' CBS4 has learned that investigators have made an arrest in a year-old Elbert County murder case. Police Arrest Suspect In ATM Shooting, Attempted Robbery Wheat Ridge police have arrested a suspect they believe shot a woman during an early-morning attempted robbery at an ATM on Feb. 1. Woman Charged In Deadly Hit & Run Crash A woman has been charged with causing a deadly crash and then driving away.
