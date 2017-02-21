With session one-third over, Colorado...

With session one-third over, Colorado lawmakers inch toward deal to improve roads

19 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado's top lawmakers continued to tout agreement Tuesday for a measure to fix the state's crumbling roads and traffic congestion even though they remained far apart on the solution. The limited progress on the legislative session's top issue became apparent at a forum in Denver hosted by a coalition of organizations pressuring lawmakers to put more money toward transportation.

