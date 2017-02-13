Will the construction on Broadway eve...

Will the construction on Broadway ever be done?

11 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

Rebecca from Denver writes, "What is driving you crazy? Will they EVER finish the construction at Broadway and Mississippi? It's been years, and now they've taken out the sidewalk along Mississippi, so there's NO way for pedestrians or cyclists to get across the railroad tracks without going north to Alameda or South to Evans Will the finished project restore pedestrian and bike access?" Let me answer that last part first, yes, pedestrian and bike access will be wonderful once the work is done. You are right Rebecca that it seems that construction on Broadway has been going on since before the Broncos moved out of the old Mile High Stadium.

