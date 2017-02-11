Whole Foods in Capitol Hill to Close this Fall

Sad news for Capitol Hill dwellers - Whole Foods on 11th and Ogden will close its doors later this year to make way for the new Union Station location. As first reported by Business Den , the 20,000 square foot store is set to shutter sometime around October when the new 56,000 square foot location will open its doors on 17th and Wewetta.

