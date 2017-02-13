Wash Park Loop improvements likely to start in the spring
Nearly two years after recommendations came down , changes are on the way for the 2.2-mile Washington Park Loop, a popular route for walkers and cyclists who use the park. Denver Parks and Recreation met with residents and park users last month and made final recommendations that will go out to bid very shorty and work will likely start sometime in the spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|56 min
|EdmondWA
|44,820
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|1 hr
|Jamie Dudee
|3
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|26,939
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Lavey
|120
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Chris
|705
|Cops
|Feb 11
|Hottie
|1
|Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13)
|Feb 10
|Vato
|8
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC