Two wounded in southwest Denver shooting

Two wounded in southwest Denver shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Gunshots fired in a southwest Denver neighborhood Sunday night, wounding two men, drew Denver police, who blocked off Sheridan Boulevard for several hours. The shooting near 500 South Sheridan Blvd. may have been related to an attempted burglary, Denver Police spokeswoman Raquel Lopez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Respect71 44,802
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 26,930
Mexicans (Mar '14) 14 hr Lavey 120
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 23 hr Chris 705
Cops Sat Hottie 1
Nicole DuBois Savage Sat Jamie Dundee 2
News Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13) Fri Vato 8
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC