Two wounded in southwest Denver shooting
Gunshots fired in a southwest Denver neighborhood Sunday night, wounding two men, drew Denver police, who blocked off Sheridan Boulevard for several hours. The shooting near 500 South Sheridan Blvd. may have been related to an attempted burglary, Denver Police spokeswoman Raquel Lopez said.
